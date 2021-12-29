Significant damage, possible tornado reported in Winfield

Several downtown buildings in Winfield were damaged as storms rolled through Central Alabama on Wednesday night.
Winfield Mayor Randy Price said much of the damage involved roofs that were blown off. An antique mall, bank and civic center were among the buildings damaged by the storm.
No injuries were reported, though Marion County EMA said eight people were trapped in a pizza restaurant after the roof collapsed.
State Rep. Tracy Estes said he had already spoken with Gov. Kay Ivey's office about the damage. In a social media post, he noted roof damage at a movie theater, missing storefront windows and downed traffic signals in the downtown Winfield area.
Marion EMA advised everyone avoid the downtown area while crews begin cleanup efforts.
It has not been confirmed whether the damage was the result of a tornado, though it was reported while a tornado warning was in effect for parts of Marion County.