You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Huntsville AL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 715 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Significant damage, possible tornado reported in Winfield

  • Updated
  • 0
Winfield storm damage

Several buildings were damaged in downtown Winfield by an apparent tornado Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.

 Courtesy Photo/Alison Spann

Several downtown buildings in Winfield were damaged as storms rolled through Central Alabama on Wednesday night.

Winfield Mayor Randy Price said much of the damage involved roofs that were blown off. An antique mall, bank and civic center were among the buildings damaged by the storm.

No injuries were reported, though Marion County EMA said eight people were trapped in a pizza restaurant after the roof collapsed.

State Rep. Tracy Estes said he had already spoken with Gov. Kay Ivey's office about the damage. In a social media post, he noted roof damage at a movie theater, missing storefront windows and downed traffic signals in the downtown Winfield area.

Marion EMA advised everyone avoid the downtown area while crews begin cleanup efforts.

It has not been confirmed whether the damage was the result of a tornado, though it was reported while a tornado warning was in effect for parts of Marion County.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you