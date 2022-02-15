Sign up now for the Rocket City Trash Pandas Trash Dash 5K

The Rocket City Trash Pandas Trash Dash 5K is back.
The third annual event will be held at 9 a.m. April 23 at Toyota Field.
Online registration is available for $30 per runner and can be found HERE.
Online registration is open until 5 p.m. April 15. After April 15, registration is $50 and can only be done in-person at Toyota Field on the day of the race or during race packet pickup.
The top three overall male and female racers will receive a medal/trophy and Fleet Feet Awards. The overall male and female winners will have the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Trash Pandas game on April 26. Additionally, the top three male and female winners in each age division will receive a Fleet Feet Award.
Participants in this 5K will receive a T-shirt, drink voucher for the post-race celebration, and a general admission ticket to the Trash Pandas game on April 26. Participants must register by April 3 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.
Runners will be recognized at the Trash Pandas game. Prior to the 6:05 p.m. game against Birmingham, 2,000 adults ages 18 and up will receive a golf towel courtesy of The Medicine Shoppe/HC Pharmacy.
Check-in on April 23 begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K will begin an hour later at 9. The post-race celebration at the Inline Electric Rock Porch includes soft drinks, water, as well as specialty cocktails, wine, and beer.