Sign up now for the Rocket City Trash Pandas Trash Dash 5K

Rocket City Trash Pandas Trash Dash

The Rocket City Trash Pandas Trash Dash 5K is back.

The third annual event will be held at 9 a.m. April 23 at Toyota Field.

Online registration is available for $30 per runner and can be found HERE.

Online registration is open until 5 p.m. April 15. After April 15, registration is $50 and can only be done in-person at Toyota Field on the day of the race or during race packet pickup.

The top three overall male and female racers will receive a medal/trophy and Fleet Feet Awards. The overall male and female winners will have the opportunity to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the Trash Pandas game on April 26. Additionally, the top three male and female winners in each age division will receive a Fleet Feet Award.

Participants in this 5K will receive a T-shirt, drink voucher for the post-race celebration, and a general admission ticket to the Trash Pandas game on April 26. Participants must register by April 3 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

Runners will be recognized at the Trash Pandas game. Prior to the 6:05 p.m. game against Birmingham, 2,000 adults ages 18 and up will receive a golf towel courtesy of The Medicine Shoppe/HC Pharmacy.

Check-in on April 23 begins at 8 a.m. and the 5K will begin an hour later at 9. The post-race celebration at the Inline Electric Rock Porch includes soft drinks, water, as well as specialty cocktails, wine, and beer.

