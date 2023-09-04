 Skip to main content
Sign up for Marshall County Christmas Assistance Program

  • Updated
Christmas gift with ribbon

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition will start taking applicants for its Christmas Assistance Program on Tuesday, September 5. 

There are three sign-up locations throughout Marshall County.

  • Albertville First Methodist Church
  • Boaz Parks and Recreation
  • Guntersville Rec Center

The times for each sign-up location are below.

  • Sept. 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
  • Sept. 6 from noon until 6:00 p.m.
  • Sept. 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
  • Sept. 8 from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Families must bring the following information to sign up:

  1. Name, photo identification, address, phone number, alternate phone number, and proof of Marshall County residency (copy of electric bill, water bill) IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT, who must be a parent or legal guardian.
  2. Name of school, grade, clothing sizes, shoe size, and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child.
  3. School name, and student ID number for children being home schooled.
  4. A list of EVERY person who lives in your household.
  5. If you are not the parent but are the legal guardian, you must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents.
  6. Proof of ONE the following (IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT):
    • Copy of 2022 Tax Return
    • SSI Letter (current) - if another adult living in the household is working, we must also have their proof of income.
    • Current Legal Paycheck Stub of everyone that is working in the household.
    • July and August Bank Statements – showing weekly/monthly deposits for everyone working in the household.

Only one adult per family will be allowed into the facility to sign up.

You must speak English or bring an interpreter.

