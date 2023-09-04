Sign up for Marshall County Christmas Assistance Program

The Marshall County Christmas Coalition will start taking applicants for its Christmas Assistance Program on Tuesday, September 5.
There are three sign-up locations throughout Marshall County.
- Albertville First Methodist Church
- Boaz Parks and Recreation
- Guntersville Rec Center
The times for each sign-up location are below.
- Sept. 5 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Sept. 6 from noon until 6:00 p.m.
- Sept. 7 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Sept. 8 from noon until 6:00 p.m.
Families must bring the following information to sign up:
- Name, photo identification, address, phone number, alternate phone number, and proof of Marshall County residency (copy of electric bill, water bill) IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT, who must be a parent or legal guardian.
- Name of school, grade, clothing sizes, shoe size, and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child.
- School name, and student ID number for children being home schooled.
- A list of EVERY person who lives in your household.
- If you are not the parent but are the legal guardian, you must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents.
- Proof of ONE the following (IN THE NAME OF THE APPLICANT):
- Copy of 2022 Tax Return
- SSI Letter (current) - if another adult living in the household is working, we must also have their proof of income.
- Current Legal Paycheck Stub of everyone that is working in the household.
- July and August Bank Statements – showing weekly/monthly deposits for everyone working in the household.
Only one adult per family will be allowed into the facility to sign up.
You must speak English or bring an interpreter.