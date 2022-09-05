 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Through late this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall ranging from 1 to 5 inches has fallen
across the area over the last 24 hours. Additional rounds of
heavy rainfall are forecast to occur through late this
evening. Heavy rainfall will lead to additional flooding and
exacerbate any ongoing flooding issues.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Sign on building may have started Huntsville McDonald's fire

No one was hurt in a fire at a Huntsville McDonald's Sunday night.

The fire started around 8:00 p.m. at the restaurant on Winchester Road near Homer Nance Road.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue leaders said the fire is believed to have started in the sign on the building and then moved into the roof.

"The 'S' on the building explodes, fire shoots out and it mostly looks like it's raining down," witness Barbara Lee Kyle said. "There was a huge bush down there and of course it caught on fire right away."

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.

The fire is still under investigation.

