Sign on building may have started Huntsville McDonald's fire

No one was hurt in a fire at a Huntsville McDonald's Sunday night.
The fire started around 8:00 p.m. at the restaurant on Winchester Road near Homer Nance Road.
Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue leaders said the fire is believed to have started in the sign on the building and then moved into the roof.
"The 'S' on the building explodes, fire shoots out and it mostly looks like it's raining down," witness Barbara Lee Kyle said. "There was a huge bush down there and of course it caught on fire right away."
The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
The fire is still under investigation.