Siblings lean on each other in life as a military kid

Pack, move, start over, repeat. Military families are well versed in the routine as they follow loved ones around the world.
That's part of what makes the children in those families so special, and why WAAY 31 is celebrating their resiliency during the month of April.
"We moved from Vegas to Tennessee, and then the end of my sophomore year, we moved here, and this is our last time moving since our dad retired," explained Asia Maldonado.
Unlike some military kids, Asia and her brother, Carson Maldonado, have had to learn to adapt to military life.
"For the first 10 years of my life, I wasn't a military kid, and moving around kind of often was kind of a shocker," explained Carson, "but you kind of get that sense of community with the military. You get to meet people more often, and people are like, 'Oh, you're a military kid. I'm also a military kid,' so it's a lot easier to make new friends as well."
"It's kind of hard when you move around a lot, but it's cool. You get to move to different states and make different friends," said Asia.
They quickly learned to lean on each other and embrace the challenges as they come.
"It helped me mature fast, to understand why we have to move away," said Asia, "and helped me be more outgoing to make sure I have friends and not sitting in a corner by myself."
Carson said technology has helped, too.
"With technology nowadays, you can just call your friends across the country, so you're not really losing them. You can still talk to them, so it's not the end of the world," said Carson.
While future military careers for them aren't completely off the table, no matter where they go or what they do, they know family is what matters most.
"Our family has always been really close, but since moving around, we've all gotten closer," said Asia.
"I do definitely admire my mom and dad. It's probably a lot harder on them than it is on us," said Carson, "and they try to keep it cool and bring us all together, which I think is pretty admirable."
Asia and Carson attend Huntsville High School. Asia aspires to be a criminologist. Carson is exploring his options still, but he's interested in business technology.