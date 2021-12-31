Shuttle transportation to grocery stores now available for West Florence residents

West Florence residents in need of transportation getting to and from their local grocery stores now have an option that comes free of charge.
Starting on Jan. 1st, 2022, a 15 passenger shuttle, courtesy of the The Dwelling Place Church will provide transportation to citizens of West Florence from 10:00 am to 12 noon. The shuttle will run on the 1st and 15th of every month.
"This shuttle is designed to carry anyone who does not have transportation in the West Florence area, to be able to go and get them some groceries. We'll be going to the Hometown Market as well as the Walmart Neighborhood Market," said Kaytrina Simmons, City Council President Pro-tem.
Kaytrina Simmons and pastor of the Dwelling Place Church, Mark Linder said they want to make sure the people of West Florence have the option to get fresh produce and fresh meat.
If you are in need of a ride you can call Kaytrina Simmons (256-412-9086) or Mark Linder (256-349-3879).