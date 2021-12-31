You are the owner of this article.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 16.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 16.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 16.7 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall to 16.2 feet and begin
rising again early Sunday afternoon. It will rise to 16.7
feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage late Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.7 feet on 03/29/1980.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Shuttle transportation available for West Florence residents

community shuttle

 By Xavier Wherry

West Florence residents in need of transportation getting to and from their local grocery stores now have an option that comes free of charge.

Starting on Jan. 1st, 2022, a 15 passenger shuttle, courtesy of the The Dwelling Place Church will provide transportation to citizens of West Florence from 10:00 am to 12 noon. The shuttle will run on the 1st and 15th of every month.

"This shuttle is designed to carry anyone who does not have transportation in the West Florence area, to be able to go and get them some groceries. We'll be going to the Hometown Market as well as the Walmart Neighborhood Market," said Kaytrina Simmons, City Council President Pro-tem.

Kaytrina Simmons and pastor of the Dwelling Place Church, Mark Linder said they want to make sure the people of West Florence have the option to get fresh produce and fresh meat.

If you are in need of a ride you can call Kaytrina Simmons (256-412-9086) or Mark Linder (256-349-3879).

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com