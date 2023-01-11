Shulman and sons looking to get Chargers back to GSC title game

Inside Spragins Hall, the UAH Chargers are preparing to hit the road and continue their hot start against AUM this weekend.
The team's 14-4 overall record is the best mark in the conference, with their 9-3 start in GSC play putting them in a five-way tie for first. But hanging at the top this early isn’t necessarily something that’s impressed head coach John Shulman.
“We’ve got three rings in three years,” he said, “we want number four. No doubt, we want number four but it’s not easy and we’ve just got to keep on battling.”
As the team looks to bring home some hardware this season, Shulman’s squad is led by sophomores Chaney Johnson and Luke Burnett. But this season is more of a family affair than it’s ever been with Shulman's own shooters, Max and Tanner, both playing a role.
“I am very lucky, I get to be with my two boys. I guess the best thing is they want to be with me,” Shulman said of coaching his sons. “So that’s pretty neat for a dad, to be with his kids on every road trip, on every home game at every practice -- it’s a pretty neat opportunity.”
Max is in his fifth season with the Chargers, playing the most minutes of any UAH player and averaging 10 points per game while it’s Tanner's first campaign in Huntsville, averaging right around four points per game.
With the final half of the conference schedule ahead of them, Coach Shulman is focused on getting back to the GSC title game. Regardless of what happens in the next 12 games, he knows this season will always be one to remember.
“I think I’ll enjoy it more when after they’re gone and saying boy it was really neat that we got the chance to do that,” Shulman said.
The Chargers are back in action on Saturday against the Warhawks (7-9, 5-7 GSC) before returning to Spragins to host Montevallo (7-9, 5-7 GSC) on Wednesday.