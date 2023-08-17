Shulman and Son: Max Shulman joins dad's staff at UAH

For Max Shulman, returning to Spragins Hall this year is going to take some getting used to.
The gym is no place new for him. In fact, Shulman played 151 games in a UAH uniform, more than any other Charger. Playing for the Chargers from 2018 to 2023, the coach’s son set a program record with 349 3-pointers.
Even though he spent what some would call an eternity on campus (2017-2023), Shulman decided he wasn’t ready to leave just yet, joining John Shulman’s staff for the 2023-24 season.
“This place has been good to me, so hopefully I can kind of give back a little bit more,” Max Shulman said Thursday.
Shulman knew he wanted to stay in basketball, but only really thought of coaching as an option in the last few years. It was a logical choice in his father’s eyes.
“He’s a natural coach. I don’t think me and his mom, either one of us, wanted this to happen, but all of a sudden he kinda developed being a coach on the floor and ‘Hey man, what do you want to do? … I want to coach,’” John Shulman said. “He’s a perfect fit.”
So what does the interview process look like when your dad’s the boss and you’ve played more games on Kelly Court than anyone in program history?
“I think his interview probably was the last four years and what he’s done for this program,” John said. “I mean it was an obvious one. He leaves here the greatest 3-point shooter in the history of UAH. More importantly, he leaves here with a bunch of rings.”
During his time on campus, Max was part of teams that won four Gulf South Conference titles and earned five NCAA Tournament berths. Now, he’s looking forward to spending another season with his dad and brother Tanner on the court that he calls home.
“I’m excited to see things from a different view and just help guys kinda achieve their dream,” Max said. “I got to achieve mine on the court, so I'm excited to kind of do that same stuff with them.”