Shows of hometown support continue as 2 of Limestone County's own get ready for Super Bowl debut

When the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's Super Bowl, the people of Limestone County will have their eyes on two of their own.
Sunday has been named "Quez Watkins and Reed Blankenship Day" in honor of two Eagles players. Blankenship, a West Limestone grad, and Watkins, an Athens grad, grew up in Limestone County before taking their football careers to out-of-state colleges and eventually the NFL.
County Commissioner Collin Daly said the two men are an inspiration for kids, which is why he and Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks dedicated the day to them.
"We wanted to show hope with young kids that, 'Hey, don't never give up on your dreams,'" Daly said.
In downtown Athens, most shops have their windows painted to support the two players. Daly said the community has rallied around Watkins and Blankenship, and that this game has brought residents together.
"It's showing hometown support," Daly said. "It's just good for the community, because it's just something they can bond over together."
Watkin's former high school coach, Allen Creasy, said having two people from the same county playing in the Super Bowl at the same time is unheard of for many places.
"Most communities don't have an opportunity to have a guy that plays in the Super Bowl," said Creasy, "and we have one here and of course Reed Blankenship from right down the road here from us, playing on the same team, and that's an awesome thing."
The Limestone County Courthouse will be lighted green Sunday in honor of the men's Super Bowl debut. Various watch parties will be happening across the Athens-Limestone area so residents and fans can enjoy the game together.