 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts of 35 to around 45
mph expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence,
Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Jackson, and
DeKalb counties. In Tennessee, Franklin, Moore, and Lincoln
Counties.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs and some small trees could be blown down causing
power outages.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Showers tonight, more record heat possible Thursday

  • 0
Tomorrow

*Wind Advisory in effect until midnight*

North Alabama broke records this afternoon with highs near 80! More record heat will be possible Thursday with forecast highs in the low to mid 80s. Huntsville's record high for the entire month of February is 83° and could be eclipsed tomorrow.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected in North Alabama and southern Tennessee this evening. These will pose a low threat for damaging straight-line winds. Scattered showers will spread across the region late tonight before clearing around sunrise Thursday.

A cold front will push through Thursday night, leading to highs in the 50s on Friday. We'll rebound to the 60s Saturday before returning to the 70s Sunday and Monday.

More showers are likely Friday and Saturday. Spotty showers may also stick around Sunday. A stronger system is then expected to bring us thunderstorms potentially capable of producing severe weather on Monday.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SSW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

THURSDAY: Showers clear early. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: SW 6-12 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores. Follow WAAY on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Recommended for you