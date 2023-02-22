Showers tonight, more record heat possible Thursday

*Wind Advisory in effect until midnight*
North Alabama broke records this afternoon with highs near 80! More record heat will be possible Thursday with forecast highs in the low to mid 80s. Huntsville's record high for the entire month of February is 83° and could be eclipsed tomorrow.
Scattered showers and a few storms are expected in North Alabama and southern Tennessee this evening. These will pose a low threat for damaging straight-line winds. Scattered showers will spread across the region late tonight before clearing around sunrise Thursday.
A cold front will push through Thursday night, leading to highs in the 50s on Friday. We'll rebound to the 60s Saturday before returning to the 70s Sunday and Monday.
More showers are likely Friday and Saturday. Spotty showers may also stick around Sunday. A stronger system is then expected to bring us thunderstorms potentially capable of producing severe weather on Monday.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: SSW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
THURSDAY: Showers clear early. Decreasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Chance of rain: 10%. Wind: SW 6-12 MPH.