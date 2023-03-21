Showers tomorrow, severe threat Friday night

Put the coats away and grab the rain gear. Tonight will be much milder than the past several nights with lows in the upper 40s. Rain will mainly stay in Tennessee until about 4 AM.
We'll start to see showers drift into North Alabama late tonight and stick around through early Wednesday afternoon. Rain will be most likely north of the Tennessee River and less likely farther south. Up to 0.5" will be possible near the Tennessee/Alabama state line.
Highs tomorrow will range from the 60s north to the low 70s south. Everyone will be dry, sunny and warm on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. More low 80s are expected on Friday.
A strong cold front will send strong storms our way on Friday night. Right now, the timing looks to be around 10 PM Friday through 5 AM Saturday. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe threat, but tornadoes can't be ruled out.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Showers late. Chance of rain: 30%. Lows in the upper 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Morning and early afternoon showers. Late day sunshine. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SSE 6-12 MPH.