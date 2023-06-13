Showers today, several waves of heavy rain starting tonight

Cooler temperatures stick around Tuesday as rain chances make a comeback. The highest chance for spotty showers will be this morning. One or two storms could also pop up this afternoon but the greater storm chances stay south. Cloud cover keeps highs in the upper 70s.
Several waves of showers and storms are expected tonight and most of the day Wednesday. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main threats to watch. The greater focus for severe weather stays south closer to a stalled frontal boundary. However, widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the next couple days here in North Alabama.
Thursday and Friday look mostly dry and warmer. Storm chances will be higher for Father's Day weekend.
TUESDAY: Spotty morning showers. One or two afternoon storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5 MPH.