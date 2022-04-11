Showers throughout the day, severe storms possible Wednesday night

A very busy week of weather is just beginning for North Alabama. It is a mild Monday morning with most areas near 60 degrees. Showers will move in around 8 or 9 AM today and continue through the afternoon. Most of today's rain ends by sunset. However, a slow moving frontal boundary to our north could bring more showers and storms overnight, especially in our Tennessee counties. The southern extent of this front remains in question as most data sources keep the front and its associated moisture to our north, but we will keep low end rain chances in the forecast just in case.
Most of Tuesday is trending drier which is great news for Trash Pandas opening night! Spotty showers can't be ruled out as highs approach 80 degrees Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday, a strong cold front brings the threat for strong to severe storms Wednesday night. Some details in the forecast remain murky, however. Off and on showers and storms may start as early as Wednesday morning. Even if we don't see rain during the day, cloud cover will limit the fuel in the atmosphere during the afternoon hours. The evening arrival time could also work in our favor. There will still be plenty of wind energy to work with, so damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible late Wednesday evening into the overnight. With these storms arriving at night, it is even more important to have multiple ways to get warnings that will wake you up. Prepare now while the weather is quiet and check back often on air and online for updates.
Following the passage of the cold front early Thursday, drier weather moves in to close out the work week. More trouble could be on the horizon for your Easter weekend as rain chances return.