Showers taper off later today, plenty of rain to come later this week

Widespread rain continues to move into North Alabama this morning and will make for a messy Monday commute. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school. Rain tapers off to spotty showers this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.
Tuesday will be the driest and potentially warmest day this week. Despite more clouds than sun, temperatures surge into the 80s tomorrow. Rain quickly returns Wednesday thanks to our next cold front. A few stronger storms can't be ruled out Wednesday afternoon, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
Wednesday's front stalls nearby, keeping showers in the forecast through the weekend. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be common over the next seven days. Cooler temperatures also settle back in late week, with highs in the 60s and lows near 50 degrees.
MONDAY: Widespread morning rain, spotty afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: SE 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.