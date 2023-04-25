Showers return tomorrow morning, chance of strong storms Thursday

It's going to be a wet and relatively cool end to the month of April!
Tonight won't be as cold as the past couple nights with forecast lows near 50. Skies will become increasingly cloudy overnight. Showers are expected to develop after 2 AM and stick around through the Wednesday morning commute.
That morning rain will be our best shot at rain tomorrow. Conditions will trend drier in the afternoon. Look for highs to return to the mid and upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday will be our best shot at rain this week. Scattered showers and storms will be possible late Wednesday night and early Thursday. Even more widespread showers and storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not necessarily a slam dunk, but we can't rule the possibility of large hail and damaging wind gusts.
Showers should linger early Friday, but Friday afternoon and evening looks sunny and comfortable. We won't be dry for long though. Another round of rain is expected at some point this weekend. Models are trending toward Sunday being the wetter of the two days.
TONIGHT: Showers late. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: NE 3-6 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Showers early. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.