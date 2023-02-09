Showers coming to an end for now, but more rain expected this weekend

Lingering showers and gusty winds will slow you down on the roads this morning. Plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school.
Skies will clear quickly later this morning. It stays mild despite a cold front passing through with highs in the mid 60s this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 30 MPH remain possible all day even after the Wind Advisory ends at 9 AM.
Clouds are back on the increase tonight and Friday. Most of us stay dry tomorrow aside from a stray shower during the evening. Saturday's forecast continues to trend wetter. Widespread rain showers are likely Saturday afternoon and evening. A transition to a wintry mix is still on the table Saturday night, but there is significant uncertainty with this potential.
Sunday and Monday looks dry and mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Another cold front brings the return of shower and thunderstorm chances for Valentine's Day Tuesday.
THURSDAY: Lingering morning showers. Clearing skies later in the day. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: WNW 10-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: N 5 MPH.