Showers around for the morning hours but clearing out this afternoon

Isolated showers and some heavy downpours will be possible through late morning hours on this Saturday but after that the rain will start to fade away for North Alabama. Cloud cover will keep temperatures once again in the 80s for afternoon highs and humidity levels remain on the lower side so enjoy some time outdoors this afternoon.
The rest of your Labor Day Weekend forecast looks even better! Sunday brings even more upper 80s for highs and no rain chances, Monday is the perfect day to be out on the water or to have a BBQ with family and friends. High temperatures will sit in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine.
Next week will bring warmer temperatures in the lower to middle 90s but at least humidity levels look to stay on the lower side for now. We will be watching the end of next week when a strong cold front looks to roll through North Alabama. This could bring the chance of some stronger storms but it's too early to tell just yet, but we will see the return of the cooler temperatures behind the front.
TODAY: AM showers. Afternoon sun. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: More clouds. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: Light SE