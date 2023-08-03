Showers and thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon hours on Thursday

*A Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Alabama from 7 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon*
Stay weather aware Thursday. A cluster of strong to severe storms is expected to impact North Alabama between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary concerns. A brief tornado can't be ruled out, but the risk is low.
Most of us get a break in the storms this afternoon and evening. However, additional clusters of storms will develop overnight. Repeated rounds of heavy rain will set the stage for a higher flooding threat into Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected over the next couple days, but a few spots may pick up more than 3 inches of rain.
Storms begin to wind down Friday afternoon. The weekend will be hot and humid. Highs reach the mid-90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees each afternoon. Scattered storms will also be possible through most of next week.
THURSDAY: Strong storms midday. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.