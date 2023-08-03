 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of norther Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin AL, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several consecutive episodes of showers and thunderstorms are
expected across the Tennessee Valley from today through
Friday morning. High atmospheric moisture content will exist
throughout the period, leading to a risk for locally heavy
rainfall and flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon hours on Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Flood Watch from 7am today until 1pm tomorrow

*A Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Alabama from 7 a.m. Thursday until 1 p.m. Friday afternoon*

Stay weather aware Thursday. A cluster of strong to severe storms is expected to impact North Alabama between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary concerns. A brief tornado can't be ruled out, but the risk is low.

Severe Threats

Most of us get a break in the storms this afternoon and evening. However, additional clusters of storms will develop overnight. Repeated rounds of heavy rain will set the stage for a higher flooding threat into Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected over the next couple days, but a few spots may pick up more than 3 inches of rain.

Rainfall Forecast through Friday

Storms begin to wind down Friday afternoon. The weekend will be hot and humid. Highs reach the mid-90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees each afternoon. Scattered storms will also be possible through most of next week.

THURSDAY: Strong storms midday. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.

