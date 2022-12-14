Showers and storms taper off after midnight

** Flash Flood WATCH until midnight **
We aren't quite done with the rain yet. Showers and storms continue through the evening hours and should taper off after midnight.
The Flash Flood Watch expires at midnight. Sky conditions gradually clear overnight behind the front.
Get set for a lot of sunshine through the end of the week. It is finally going to feel like December as cold air settles in for the weekend. Highs will only reach the upper 40s to about 50 degrees.
TONIGHT: Rain ending. Gradual clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SE at 5 to 10 MPH, gusting to 20.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind: W at 5 to 10 MPH.