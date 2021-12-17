Showers and storms return with a cold front Saturday

Temperatures remain well above average overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Showers start increasing in coverage after midnight and all day Saturday will be damp and dreary. Expect some embedded storms as well. Highs return to the upper 60s despite the cloud cover. There is no outlined risk for severe weather Saturday.
A cold front passes later in the evening and thereafter, showers start to taper and the temperatures start dropping. This front is looking a little slower than initially forecast, so showers will linger into Saturday night. Sunday starts gray, gloomy, and chilly before the sun increases through the day. In the wake of the font, highs will have a hard time reaching the 50 degree mark during the afternoon.
Most of the week leading up to Christmas looks pretty nice. Temperatures are cool but closer to average and there's a fair amount of sunshine in the forecast. A low tracking along the Gulf Coast brings in the chance for a shower across our southern counties Tuesday, but most stay dry. Some data sources are indicating a few showers on Christmas Eve, but chances look low right now. We start warming by late week, so Christmas Day will be very mild with highs in the mid 60s! That's far from white Christmas weather.