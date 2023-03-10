Showers and storms return Saturday night

We'll head into the weekend on a dry and chilly note. Friday night will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Patchy frost will be possible primarily in low-lying areas.
Skies will become increasingly cloudy on Saturday, but we'll stay dry during daylight hours. Showers and thunderstorms are then expected to move through North Alabama Saturday night through Sunday morning. One or two of these storms could pose a threat for severe wind, but widespread severe weather is unlikely.
Conditions should trend drier through the day Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Skies will be mainly clear for the first half of next week. Despite the sun, temperatures will be well below average with highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows Monday night and Tuesday night are forecast to be below freezing. Make plans now to cover sensitive vegetation or bring them inside.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost possible. Lows in the mid 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.