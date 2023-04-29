Showers and storms return Saturday night but the clouds are on the run by morning

Isolated rain chances are in the forecast for dinnertime on Saturday. Around 8pm Saturday night stronger chances for rain and storms return to the forecast. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and rumbles of thunder will remain through the wee-hours of the morning. The good news is that by the time we all wake-up on Sunday, the Valley will be dry.
Sunday morning starts off with temperatures in the low 50s and some cloud cover left over from the night before but by the time we make it late morning, it will be mostly sunshine overhead.
Sunday through Thursday feature mostly sunny skies with dry conditions and highs Monday in the upper 60s but gradually warming to the mid-70s by Thursday.
Thursday overnight is our next chance for rain and storms. Scattered rain will last through Friday about dinnertime. This system is not currently severe but we are continuing to monitor it as it develops. Check back in several times this week to get the most updated information from our team as it becomes available.
Next Saturday will feature high temperatures in the upper 70s and rain returning shortly after dinnertime.
TONIGHT: Scattered rain and storms. Lows in the mid-50s. Chance of rain: 50%. Winds N 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: AM clouds, PM sunshine. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Wind: WNW 10-15, gusts 25 mph.