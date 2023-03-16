Showers and storms likely tonight and tomorrow

Our stretch of clear and dry weather will come to an end tonight.
Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms can be expected from around midnight tonight through early Friday afternoon. Severe weather is very unlikely, but the rain could be heavy at times. Totals around 0.5-1.0" can be expected.
Tomorrow will begin with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. A sharp cold front will move through around midday, leading to quick drop to the low 50s and 40s by the afternoon. Breezy winds will make it feel even cooler.
Cold weather will settle in this weekend. Highs will only be in the low 50s Saturday and the mid to upper 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows Friday night through Monday night will likely be near or below freezing.
TONIGHT: Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: S 10-18 MPH.
FRIDAY: Rain before 3 PM. Highs near 60. Temperatures falling in the afternoon. Wind: SW/NW 10-18 MPH.