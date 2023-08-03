Showers and storms likely this afternoon and through Friday morning

*A Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Alabama until 1pm Friday afternoon*
Stay weather aware Thursday. A cluster of thunderstorms is moving into Southern Tennessee this morning and will impact North Alabama between 10 AM and 2 PM. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the primary concerns. A brief tornado can't be ruled out but the risk is low.
Most of us get a break in the storms this afternoon and evening. However, additional clusters of storms will develop overnight. Repeated rounds of heavy rain will set the stage for a higher flooding threat into Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected over the next couple days but a few spots may pick up more than 3 inches of rain.
Storms begin to wind down Friday afternoon. The weekend will be hot and humid. Highs reach the mid 90s with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees each afternoon. Isolated storms will also be possible through the weekend and most of next week.
THURSDAY: Strong storms midday. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S/SW 5-10 MPH.