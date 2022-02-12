Shortages, price hikes on hot ticket items ahead of Super Bowl

Experts say this year's Super Bowl could be one of the most expensive yet.
Prices on everything from game tickets to at-home watch party supplies are through the roof. That's if you can even find these items. Some stores are reporting shortages on gameday favorites.
Here in North Alabama, grocery store employees are working hard to make sure you can get your hands on what you need to have a good time Sunday.
That's ideal for folks like David Morris who is hosting a watch party at his place.
"I think we got about ten (people coming)," said Morris.
That's ten mouths to feed. He'll need the staples - everything from meats to veggies to drinks. Fortunately for him, he's had good luck getting it all.
"Everything is on the shelf," said Morris. "The only thing I'm missing is blueberries. My wife is cooking up some dessert and they don't have any blueberries."
He's one of the lucky ones.
Experts say supply chain issues have led to shortages on some items.
At Star Market in Five Points, managers say they're doing OK when it comes to keeping your gameday favorites stocked.
"(My) wife is cooking up a bunch of side dishes and stuff."
But like everybody, Morris will have to stretch that dollar a little more this year. Wells Fargo crunched the numbers and found -- depending on what you serve -- the price tag for your party this year could be 14% higher than last year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says prices for both fresh and frozen chicken wings are up nearly 12%. Soda is up more than 9%. Ground beef for those game day nachos could cost you 13% more than last year.
But for most people watching, rising prices doesn't matter. It's still worth it on gameday.
"Oh - we're looking forward to it," said Morris.
Experts say to help you save this weekend - buy in bulk and don't be afraid to get name-brand items. That could help you save up to 15%.