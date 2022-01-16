Shooting reported in Huntsville

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.5 feet on 05/17/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Tonight...

Lingering moisture from recent rain and snow, in combination with
cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on
a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and
overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are
especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult
local media outlets or your Department of Transportation.

Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice. Allow extra time to reach your
destination.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Shooting reported in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting reported in Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating a shooting they say happened in the 300 block of Abingdon Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police say that person is expected to survive.

Officers were looking for the shooter, police say. The suspect hasn't been located.

The scene is still active. WAAY 31 has a reporter there.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com