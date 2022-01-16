Shooting reported in Huntsville

...Black Ice possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley Tonight...
Lingering moisture from recent rain and snow, in combination with
cold air moving into the region, has created patches of black ice on
a number of area roadways, including some major highways. Bridges and
overpasses, especially those crossing the Tennessee River, are
especially at risk. For a complete list of affected roadways, consult
local media outlets or your Department of Transportation.
Black ice can be especially dangerous because you may not be able to
see it until you have already encountered it. If traveling, use
extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated
highways where water freezes first. Do not assume that a well
traveled road will be free of ice. Allow extra time to reach your
destination.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.