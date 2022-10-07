Shoot out hunger with VFW Post 2702

Are you a great marksman? You can put your skills to the test this weekend and join in the fight against hunger.
VFW Post 2702 and Bullet & Barrel are holding a shooting competition this Saturday, Oct. 8.
All funds and food donations will stay right here in our community, going to the North Alabama Food Bank, helping those who need it most.
"Part of our mission at the VFW is providing support for the veterans and their families in the community," said April Thomas with VFW Post 2702, "So, this is a way that we can give back to the community and give back to all of Northern Alabama."
The competition begins at 9 a.m. at Bullet and Barrel Indoor Shooting Range at 3252 Leeman Ferry Road SW. There will be four categories: center fire, 15 and 25 yard; and rim fire, 15 and 25 yard. Registration is $25 per category or $75 for all four. Awards will be presented to the day's top shooters in each category.
If you don't want to shoot, you can drop off canned goods and other nonperishable food items.