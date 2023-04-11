UPDATE: Killen man killed in tractor-trailer, train crash in Colbert County

One person is dead after a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler in Colbert County on Tuesday.
Mario C. Peterson, 48, of Killen was fatally injured when the 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving was hit by a Norfolk Southern train, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. at a rail crossing just off Highway 72 at Golden Road and Old Memphis Pike just west of Tuscumbia.
The eastbound train collided with the truck making a turn in the area of the railroad tracks.
The Colbert County EMA confirmed one person died in the crash.
State Troopers are investigating.