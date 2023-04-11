 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UPDATE: Killen man killed in tractor-trailer, train crash in Colbert County

  • Updated
  • 0
Train and 18 Wheeler Crasu

One dead in crash involving train west of Tuscumbia

One person is dead after a crash involving a train and an 18-wheeler in Colbert County on Tuesday.

Mario C. Peterson, 48, of Killen was fatally injured when the 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving was hit by a Norfolk Southern train, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The crash happened about 10:20 a.m. at a rail crossing just off Highway 72 at Golden Road and Old Memphis Pike just west of Tuscumbia.

The eastbound train collided with the truck making a turn in the area of the railroad tracks.

The Colbert County EMA confirmed one person died in the crash.

State Troopers are investigating.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you