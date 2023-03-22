Remembering a loving Shoals nurse lost to Covid-19: Jennifer McClung's legacy lives on

Honoring a nurse who bravely worked the frontlines in the height of the pandemic- only to lose her own fight with Covid-19 less than a year later. Jennifer McClung's legacy lives on at Helen Keller Hospital nearly three years after her death.
For 21 years, Jenifer McClung, otherwise known as 'Mama Jen,' worked at Helen Keller Hospital serving the needs of the community. She was the only staff member at the hospital to pass away from the Covid-19 virus. It was a tough time and still is for so many.
Wednesday was about honoring and celebrating Jennifer's life and legacy as the hospital unveiled two brand new benches behind the building, which symbolizes what these frontline workers had to overcome while saving lives.
Jennifer was a senior nurse, which meant she was the first charge nurse many of the young nurses got to meet and work with.
"It's wonderful to get to remember Jennifer in a wonderful way because she gave her heart to this place," said co-worker, Lori Moore.
"She was the strength in the unit. She was calm and sort of just took care of everybody," explained Sherry Sands.
Sands and Moore emotions were on full display during the ceremony. Jennifer was more than just a colleague, she was a friend.
When Jennifer was diagnosed with Covid-19 and hospitalized at Helen Keller, they took care of their dear friend until the very end.
"We were all just hopeful that she would recover, as we were all of our patients, but also really sad at the same time because we knew the prognosis of having Covid and being as sick as she was," said Sands.
"We were devastated,' echoed Moore, "We were hoping that everything would be good. Her and her husband had it together and then she had to be put in the hospital and then it got worse."
"Every time that someone looks at the bench, they'll remember how hard she worked, but also how hard everybody worked through the pandemic. She would want us all to remember her in a great way," said Sands.
Kyle Buchanan, Helen Keller Hospital President said Jennifer's legacy is reflective of the culture at the hospital; a tight-knit and selfless group who enjoys taking care of their community.
Buchanan told WAAY 31's Xavier Wherry, Jennifer's impact and legacy is widespread. He spoke about the hundreds of nurses she's mentored and impacted throughout North Alabama.
"Many of the nurses have grown to go to other hospitals in the area and throughout North Alabama. She's mentored really a generation of nurses in our area," said Buchanan, "She meant a lot to us and a bunch of fun to work with. She had that type of personality that was just magnetic."
Friends and colleagues were in attendance, along with Jennifer's family.
Earlier this week, WAAY 31's Marie Waxel spoke with Jennifer's mother, who opened up about the pain her family still faces today.
"There are times when you can't even take a breath, it hurts so bad, part of your heart is gone," expressed Jennifer's mother, Stella Olive.
Cherished memories and photos are all she has left of her daughter. A woman (Jennifer) so full of life, she could brighten the darkest of rooms.
"She's always been a caregiver, she's always taken care of people, loved children, babies she was just the one that we revolved around when we needed something."
It was only fitting, Jennifer would become a nurse and spend just more than two decades caring for patients at Helen Keller Hospital.
"She was a wonderful nurse, she could remember everything. She loved every minute of it," she recalled.
Never backing down from a challenge, not even the spread of Covid-19.
"Jennifer took it very seriously, all of them did."
Months later, it would be her own battle with Covid that ultimately took her life.
"She was diagnosed, November 9th, 2020, one day before her 54th birthday."
A week later she was admitted to the ICU at Helen Keller and put on a ventilator.
"She'd been a nurse long enough to know rarely do you come off a ventilator when you've been that sick and she took that responsibility away from us and took it upon herself, but that was her," explained Stella as she fought back tears, "Her last text to me was mother, I don't think I'm coming home, and I told her I said don't talk like, that you've got to stay positive and then we had one more time to see Jennifer for 15 minutes at the end of life when they called us to Birmingham."
Jennifer died just after midnight on Dec. 14, 2020.
A daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
'Mama Jen' at work and at home. Spreading joy wherever she went.
"She helped so many young nurses that were coming into this field, I heard from so many of them, I've heard from so many people that I was just amazed that Jennifer touched their lives like she did."
Jennifer's dedication to her patients continues to inspire others even after her death at Helen Keller Hospital.