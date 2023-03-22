Remembering a loving nurse: Jennifer McClung's life, legacy live on

Honoring a nurse who bravely worked the frontlines in the height of the pandemic- only to lose her own fight with Covid-19 less than a year later. Jennifer McClung's legacy lives on at Helen Keller Hospital nearly three years after her death.
For 21 years, Jenifer McClung, otherwise known as 'Mama Jen,' worked at Helen Keller Hospital serving the needs of the community. She was the only staff member at the hospital to pass away from the Covid-19 virus. It was a tough time and still is for so many.
Wednesday was about honoring and celebrating Jennifer's life and legacy as the hospital unveiled two brand new benches behind the building.
The ceremony was lead by HKH president, Kyle Buchanan. Another employee prayed during the ceremony and emotions were on display for everyone who gathered. Some smiled reminiscing on the good times they had. Some shed tears as they miss the woman known to put a smile on everyone's face.
McClung was a senior nurse, which meant she was the first charge nurse many of the young nurses got to meet and work with.
Buchanan said McClung's impact and legacy is widespread, and when WAAY 31's Xavier Wherry caught up with him, he spoke about the hundreds of nurses she's mentored and impacted throughout North Alabama.
"Many of the nurses have grown to go to other hospitals in the area and throughout North Alabama. She's mentored really a generation of nurses in our area," said Buchanan, "She meant a lot to us and a bunch of fun to work with. She had that type of personality that was just magnetic."
Friends and colleagues were in attendance, along with Jennifer's family.
Earlier this week, WAAY 31's Marie Waxel spoke with Jennifer's mother, who opened up about the pain her family still faces today.
"There are times when you can't even take a breath, it hurts so bad, part of your heart is gone," expressed Jennifer's mother, Stella Olive.
Cherished memories and photos are all she has left of her daughter. A woman (Jennifer) so full of life, she could brighten the darkest of rooms.
"She's always been a caregiver, she's always taken care of people, loved children, babies she was just the one that we revolved around when we needed something."
It was only fitting, Jennifer would become a nurse and spend just over two decades caring for patients at Helen Keller Hospital.
"She was a wonderful nurse, she could remember everything. She loved every minute of it," she recalled.
Never backing down from a challenge, not even the spread of Covid.
"Jennifer took it very seriously, all of them did."
Months later, it would be her own battle with Covid that ultimately took her life.
"She was diagnosed, November 9th, 2020, one day before her 54th birthday."
A week later she was admitted to the ICU at Helen Keller and put on a ventilator.
"She'd been a nurse long enough to know rarely do you come off a ventilator when you've been that sick and she took that responsibility away from us and took it upon herself, but that was her," explained Stella as she fought back tears, "Her last text to me was mother, I don't think I'm coming home, and I told her I said don't talk like, that you've got to stay positive and then we had one more time to see Jennifer for 15 minutes at the end of life when they called us to Birmingham."
Jennifer died just after midnight on December 14th, 2020.
A daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many.
'Mama Jen' at work and at home. Spreading joy wherever she went.
"She helped so many young nurses that were coming into this field, I heard from so many of them, I've heard from so many people that I was just amazed that Jennifer touched their lives like she did."
Jennifer's dedication to her patients continues to inspire others even after her death at Helen Keller Hospital.