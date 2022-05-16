More than half of Lauderdale County voters now residents of 4th Congressional District

The congressional maps have been redrawn, and now a large portion of Lauderdale County is in a different district.
More than half of Lauderdale County used to be considered part of the 5th Congressional District. Now those residents will be in the 4th Congressional District.
William Motlow, probate judge in Lauderdale County, said every time district lines are redrawn, it causes some level of confusion.
He said he even anticipates voters to be thrown off when they arrive to cast their votes May 24.
Motlow encouraged voters to use all the resources available to them now, before heading to the polls.
"If you think you might have the wrong ballot, what you can do is call the board of registrars for your county and verify that fact, and they can let you know exactly what ballot you have and what race should be on your ballot," said Motlow.
Motlow said voters should have received a notice in the mail to let them know if their district had changed. However, he is fully aware that some residents may have missed that.
In addition to contacting the board of registrars, Motlow advised voters to go online. Voters can click here to fill in their information and confirm which district they're designated for.