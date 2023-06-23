 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Florence Police: Man jailed after cutting woman’s ex during fight

  • Updated
  • 0
Damarick King

Damarick King

A Florence man faces an assault charge after police say he cut a woman’s ex-boyfriend.

Florence Police officers responded to Helen Keller Hospital Thursday morning and spoke with a man who had been cut several times. His wounds were not life-threatening but several of them had to be stapled shut.

Officers said the victim told them his ex-girlfriend contacted him earlier in the morning and said she was being mistreated by a man and needed to be picked up.

The victim said he went to an apartment in the 500 block of Elder Street in Florence and got into a physical fight with Damarick King in the front yard. The victim said King left the fight at one point to go get a blade, and returned to cut him.

After the fight, the victim drove to Helen Keller Hospital and King was taken to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment for a minor cut to his finger, police said.

He then was charged with assault and booked in the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Bond was set at $2,500.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you