District change will impact some voters

The congressional maps have been redrawn.
More than half of Lauderdale County used to be considered in the 5th congressional district. Now those residents will be in the 4th congressional district.
William Motlow, the probate judge in Lauderdale County says every time district lines are redrawn - it causes some level of confusion.
He says he even anticipates voters to be thrown off when they arrive to cast their votes May 24th.
Motlow also stated if you have any questions, utilize all the resources available to you now, before heading to the polls.
"If you think you might have the wrong ballot, what you can do is call the board of registrars for your county and verify that fact and they can let you know exactly what ballot you have and what race should be on your ballot," said motlow.
If your district changed, Motlow says you should have received a notice in the mail.
However, he is fully aware that some residents may have missed that.
In addition to contacting the board of registrar, Motlow also says you can go online here and receive accurate information.