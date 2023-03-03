Close call after tree crashes into Florence house

A Florence woman survived a close call in Friday's storms after a falling tree crashed into her house.
Braely Taylor was in the kitchen of her home on West Cleveland Avenue when she heard a cracking sound and saw the imminent danger.
"I looked out and I just put my hands on my head and ran out," said Taylor.
The big tree in her backyard smashed into a corner of the house, causing heavy damage to the roof to a bedroom.
"I can't believe that happened, like, thank the Lord it missed me by like 2 inches, legit," said Taylor.
Taylor's thoughts immediately turned to her dog, Puddles, who would normally be in that bedroom, however she had taken him to a doggie daycare earlier in the day.
"I'm just happy Puddles was ok."
Taylor says she jogs to deal with stress, so she called her dad for help then took off on a 4-mile jog of the neighborhood where she saw several more downed trees.