 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 17.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CST Friday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.0 feet on 04/09/1938.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Close call after tree crashes into Florence house

  • 0
Florence house damaged after wind topples tree

Tree crushes part of house on West Cleveland Avenue in Florence

A Florence woman survived a close call in Friday's storms after a falling tree crashed into her house.

Braely Taylor was in the kitchen of her home on West Cleveland Avenue when she heard a cracking sound and saw the imminent danger.

"I looked out and I just put my hands on my head and ran out," said Taylor.

The big tree in her backyard smashed into a corner of the house, causing heavy damage to the roof to a bedroom.

"I can't believe that happened, like, thank the Lord it missed me by like 2 inches, legit," said Taylor.

Taylor's thoughts immediately turned to her dog, Puddles, who would normally be in that bedroom, however she had taken him to a doggie daycare earlier in the day.

"I'm just happy Puddles was ok."

Taylor says she jogs to deal with stress, so she called her dad for help then took off on a 4-mile jog of the neighborhood where she saw several more downed trees.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you