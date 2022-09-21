Annual Leighton Booster Club Golf Tournament

Mark your calendar and grab your clubs. The Leighton Athletic Booster Club will hold their annual a golf tournament on October 21 at the Twin Pines Country Club.
They're looking for four-person teams. Cost is $100 a player which includes lunch and tournament play.
The Booster Club is responsible for raising funds for all the athletic groups at Colbert County High School.
If you would like to play, sponsor a hole or find a way to join in on the fun contact the Booster Club via Jeff at (256)335-2076 or Corey at (256)366-4239.