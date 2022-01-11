Shoals native Jason Isbell tests positive for Covid-19, postpones concerts

Singer and Shoals native Jason Isbell cancelled and postponed some upcoming shows after testing positive for Covid-19.
Isbell posted on Twitter Tuesday (see it HERE) he is feeling fine after a breakthrough case of Covid.
Isbell tweeted that he had sinus drainage, some scratchiness in his throat, and some muscle aches.
He wrote that he is boosted and very grateful for it.
Isbell's shows Tuesday and Wednesday in Asheville, North Carolina, were cancelled due to his illness. His upcoming shows in Louisville, Kentucky; Columbus, Ohio; Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania; and Wilmington, North Carolina, will be rescheduled.
Isbell, who launched a solo career after six years in the group Drive-By Truckers, has won four Grammy Awards.
He is scheduled to perform in Huntsville on May 13 on the first night of The First Waltz, the three-day event heralding the opening of The Orion Amphitheater in the MidCity District.