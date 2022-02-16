 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT
CST THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph
expected. Higher gusts up to 55 mph possible in the highest
elevations of northeastern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...These winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and small trees could be blown down and power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Shoals icon Delmar Williams honored by Gov. Kay Ivey

  • Updated
  • 0
Delmar Williams and Gov. Kay Ivey

Delmar Williams and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey (Photo courtesy of the Office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey)

Add another accolade to Northwest Alabama’s beloved Delmar Williams.

Williams, perhaps best known as master of both the national anthem and the half-court shot at area sporting events, traveled to Montgomery on Wednesday to meet with Gov. Kay Ivey.

Ivey presented Williams with a special commendation honoring all his contributions to the area.

“It’s folks like Delmar that make a world of difference by being kind and supporting their community. I am so proud of Delmar for being an exemplary Alabamian!” Ivey said in a Facebook post.

The governor said a story by WAAY 31 Sports Director Nolan Knight shows why Williams deserves to be honored. You can read that story HERE.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you