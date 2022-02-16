Shoals icon Delmar Williams honored by Gov. Kay Ivey

Add another accolade to Northwest Alabama’s beloved Delmar Williams.
Williams, perhaps best known as master of both the national anthem and the half-court shot at area sporting events, traveled to Montgomery on Wednesday to meet with Gov. Kay Ivey.
Ivey presented Williams with a special commendation honoring all his contributions to the area.
“It’s folks like Delmar that make a world of difference by being kind and supporting their community. I am so proud of Delmar for being an exemplary Alabamian!” Ivey said in a Facebook post.
The governor said a story by WAAY 31 Sports Director Nolan Knight shows why Williams deserves to be honored. You can read that story HERE.