Shoals hospital remembers nurse who lost battle to Covid

Family, friends and colleagues at Helen Keller Hospital honored a former nurse who lost her battle to Covid back in December of 2020.
For 21 years, Jennifer McClung was a nurse at Helen Keller Hospital.
Today she was remembered with the unveiling of two new benches which symbolizes what these frontline workers have had to overcome while saving lives.
"It's wonderful to get to remember Jennifer in a wonderful way because she gave her heart to this place," said Lori Moore a co-worker of McClung.
The ceremony was held in honor of the late Jennifer McClung but to many inside the walls of Helen Keller Hospital known she was known as 'Mama Jen'.
"She was the strength in the unit. She was calm and sort of just took care of everybody," said Sherry Sands, another co-worker of Jennifer.
Sands and Moore had their emotions on full display during the ceremony. Jennifer was more than just a colleague, she was a friend.
When Jennifer was diagnosed with covid and hospitalized at Helen Keller, they took care of their dear friend until the very end.
"We were all just hopeful that she would recover, as we were all of our patients. But also really sad at the same time because we knew the prognosis of having covid and being as sick as she was," said Sands.
"We were devastated. We were hoping that everything would be good. Her and her husband had it together and then she had to be put in the hospital and then it got worse," said Moore.
McClung lost her battle to covid on Dec. 14th, 2020.
More than two years later, she is honored with two benches at the hospital she gave her life to for two decades.
"Every time that someone looks at the bench, they'll remember how hard she worked, but also how hard everybody worked through the pandemic. She would want us all to remember her in a great way," said Sands.
Kyle Buchanan, Helen Keller Hospital President says Jennifer's legacy is reflective of the culture at the hospital; a tight-knit and selfless group who enjoys taking care of their community.