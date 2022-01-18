 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Weather Outlook...
...Light freezing rain or drizzle possible early Thursday morning...

A strong cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday
afternoon into Wednesday evening. Behind the front, lingering rain
will likely change to freezing rain or drizzle briefly before ending
Thursday morning. This transition is most likely to take place in
southern middle Tennessee and northwest Alabama, or generally
northwest of a Scottsboro to Guntersville to Cullman Line. Southeast
of this line, temperatures may remain just above freezing into early
Thursday morning keeping precipitation all liquid. A light glaze of
ice is possible as a result of the freezing rain or drizzle, and may
impact travel conditions Thursday morning. Temperatures may recover
just above freezing for a few hours during the midday to early
afternoon hours. However, the highest elevations of the Cumberland
Plateau in northern Jackson County Alabama and Franklin County
Tennessee may remain at or below freezing, so any ice accumulation
may be slow to melt off roadways.

A developing winter storm may affect much of the southeastern United
States on Friday into Saturday. At this time, only a slight chance
of snow is expected for far northeast Alabama with this system, with
any accumulations remaining less than a half inch. Being a few days
away, please keep checking for later updates in case this forecast
changes and weather and impacts change for our area.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Shoals hospital ICU bed availability second in the state

  • Updated
  • 0
11 covid patients die at Helen Keller Hospital in one week

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the Shoals region is currently at a 25% ICU bed availability that is second in the state behind only the Southwest region with a 27% availability.

Kyle Buchanan, the President of the Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals says they have a very fluid Covid ICU.

That includes a six bed Covid specific ICU, a 12 bed general ICU and a 12 bed step down unit.

Currently, Helen Keller Hospital has 19 inpatients in the ICU.

Even though Helen Keller Hospital has an ICU availability higher than most, Buchanan says their minimal ICU capacity can change overnight.

In fact, the concern for taking care of ICU inpatients isn’t solely limited to bed availability.

Buchanan is also dealing with a staff shortage. One that currently sees 70 employees who are Covid positive.

He says those workforce shortages have ended up being some of the main limiting factors in how they take care of their patients, along with how many patients they can accept and care for with the quality that the hospital wants.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you