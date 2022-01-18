Shoals hospital ICU bed availability second in the state

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the Shoals region is currently at a 25% ICU bed availability that is second in the state behind only the Southwest region with a 27% availability.
Kyle Buchanan, the President of the Helen Keller Hospital in the Shoals says they have a very fluid Covid ICU.
That includes a six bed Covid specific ICU, a 12 bed general ICU and a 12 bed step down unit.
Currently, Helen Keller Hospital has 19 inpatients in the ICU.
Even though Helen Keller Hospital has an ICU availability higher than most, Buchanan says their minimal ICU capacity can change overnight.
In fact, the concern for taking care of ICU inpatients isn’t solely limited to bed availability.
Buchanan is also dealing with a staff shortage. One that currently sees 70 employees who are Covid positive.
He says those workforce shortages have ended up being some of the main limiting factors in how they take care of their patients, along with how many patients they can accept and care for with the quality that the hospital wants.