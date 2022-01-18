Shoals hospital ICU bed availability 2nd in state

According to the Alabama Hospital Association, the Shoals region has 25% of its intensive care unit beds available, second in the state only to the Southwest region at 27% availability.
Kyle Buchanan, president of Helen Keller Hospital, said they have a very fluid Covid ICU. That includes a six-bed Covid-specific ICU, a 12-bed general ICU and a 12-bed step-down unit.
As of Tuesday, Helen Keller Hospital had 19 inpatients in the ICU. While their current bed availability is higher than most, Buchanan said the minimal ICU capacity can change overnight.
Additionally, concerns about taking care of ICU inpatients isn’t solely limited to bed availability. Buchanan is also dealing with a staff shortage, one that currently involves 70 employees who are Covid-positive.
He said those workforce shortages have become some of the main limiting factors in how they take care of their patients, along with how many patients they can accept and care for with the quality that the hospital strives for.