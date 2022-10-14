 Skip to main content
Shoals event canceled due to safety concerns after uproar over Huntsville teacher's drag performance

  • Updated
James Miller - Majesty Divine

Some know James Miller through is work as a Mountain Gap Middle School math teacher, left. Others know him as Huntsville-area drag queen Majesty Divine, right. Miller says his two personas have existed for decades without negatively impacting each other.

Threats aimed at a Huntsville middle school teacher and his supporters in the LGBTQ+ community over a recent drag performance at a dog shelter have led to one North Alabama group canceling their upcoming drag show. 

The Shoals Diversity Center posted on their social media accounts Friday that drag performances scheduled for Sunday were canceled due to safety concerns prompted by the threats.

James Miller, the Huntsville middle school teacher caught up in a firestorm of controversy over his drag queen performance outside of the classroom, told WAAY 31 in an exclusive interview this week that he's concerned the ongoing uproar could affect his decades-long career in the classroom.

He is on paid administrative leave as Huntsville City Schools investigates his performances as drag queen Majesty Divine. 

Watch the interview with Miller HERE

James Miller

Huntsville City Schools teacher James Miller said he was placed on paid administrative leave Friday following the district's review of recent drag performances.

