Shoals business owner defends Yule festival plans after residents allege it promotes Satanic values

Residents in Tuscumbia have accused a holiday festival of promoting Satanic values.
The city's first ever "Festival of Yule" will take place 1–9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 on Main Street, with more than 30 vendors selling goods.
"The Festival of Yule is basically, really, honestly a way to bring small businesses together," said Kendall Gilchrist, the organizer of the event.
Gilchrist is a small business owner herself. She owns Hesperia Mystic Shoppe in Sheffield.
"It just seemed like a good time to bring out some roots that weren't really shown here, or around here, of the holiday season," said Gilchrist.
Yuletide often refers to the Christmas season. Yule itself is an ancient Germanic pagan celebration during the winter solstice. Traditions include sharing a meal, giving gifts, lighting a Yule log, decorating with holly or mistletoe and making wassail or spiced cider.
One of the main figures for Yule is Krampus.
"He's really, in essence, the naughty part of the list. He would go out in companionship with St. Nicholas — who you know as your Santa nowadays — who would take care of the nice children," said Gilchrist. "I think the main problem was when they saw Krampus, they started to paint a picture of Satanism and evil worship."
After hearing Krampus would be at the Festival of Yule, dozens of people showed up to a Tuscumbia City Council meeting in protest.
"It is demonic. It is Satanic," said one resident.
Another resident said, "I'm opposed to what this festival, the influence, would bring to this area."
Many Christians from various churches were at the council meeting.
"As a pastor in the area, I just cannot stand by any longer and see some of these things going on in our county," said one resident.
The intense council meeting is quickly gaining traction online, with more than 20,000 views on the city's Facebook page.
The city itself has been supportive. Tuscumbia Mayor William Foster said Gilchrist had every right to get an event license. She has followed all of the ordinances and laws.
The city has no desire to take away her license, and they wouldn't be able to. The mayor and city council have no say on who receives an event license.
"What we had described to the city councilmen that we met with is not what has been painted now," said Gilchrist.
She is anticipating some protests at the festival but said her only response will be one of love.
As for the Church of Satan, they say Satanism "is a self-centered religion" that doesn't require holiday celebrations or traditions. For the Yule holiday season, Satanists who celebrate "enjoy the richness of life and the company of people whom we cherish," according to the church.