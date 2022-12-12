Shoals-area churches load container full of aid for Ukraine

A Shoals-area church is lending a helping hand in the form of donations for those in Ukraine who are suffering from the ongoing war there.
The donations cover a variety of needs, including winter clothing, canned food, sleeping bags, medical supplies and much more.
Becky Terry, the ministry leader of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ, said they have collected donations over the past three months from churches in the Shoals area, Huntsville and even in Tennessee.
Terry said they’ve also been working with another church in Montgomery that goes to Ukraine annually. She said they've sent out 307 containers to Ukraine this year alone.
As far as donations Terry has received, they're plentiful. She said they have about 350 hygiene buckets, 42 boxes of blankets and four pallets of hand sanitizer.
The hope is that the people of Ukraine feel the support and love from people all across world.
"There’s a great need for these items in the Ukraine. They’ve been suffering for months, and it just continues to go on," said Terry.