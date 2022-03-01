Shoals airport launches new flight route; rising fuel costs expected to have little impact

On Tuesday, the first non-stop flight to Charlotte, North Carolina, left the Northwest Alabama Regional Airport in Muscle Shoals.
"Folks in the area will now have the ability to book a single ticket on a Contour flight to wherever their final destination is," said Matt Chaifetz, CEO of Contour Airlines.
The new service gives locals more opportunities to travel, but could skyrocketing fuel and gas prices hamper summer travel plans?
Lauderdale County resident David Gardner said he'd pay a little more money knowing the added convenience that Contour Airlines now provides.
"It's a lot easier to go 15 minutes in an automobile to the airport than it is to drive an hour or two," said Gardner.
Gardner and his wife are gearing up for the long drive to Nashville, just to ultimately land in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He's relieved to learn there's a more convenient option now in Muscle Shoals.
"I'm excited about it," said Gardner.
Gardner isn't alone in his busy summer travel plans. AAA expects it to be on of the busiest travel years since the pandemic began.
"That's one of the reasons our gas prices have jumped up as much as they have, as early as they had," said Clay Ingram, spokesperson for AAA Alabama. "We've seen our spring increase about six weeks earlier this year."
Ingram said most people will have to dig a little deeper into their pocket to travel, either by road or sky.
"20% (more) is not going to be enough. It's still going to be a relatively smaller part of your overall vacation costs," said Ingram.
Many airlines are now facing higher fuel charges. Higher fuel charges make it more costly for airlines to get from point A to point B.
"That cost gets passed along to the consumers in their ticket prices," said Ingram.
But, Ingram said, that shouldn't impact travelers in Muscle Shoals. He said if anything, business there will boom. The new travel option is more convenient for flyers who live near the airport.
"From an economic standpoint, I don't think it'll have too much of an impact on gas prices or airfare prices," said Ingram.
There will be 12 weekly flights from Muscle Shoals to Charlotte, North Carolina, making 24 round-trip flights total each week.
Chaifetz said the non-stop service is also bringing an economic boost directly to the area. The airline introduced more local staffing, which helps combat the labor shortage seen nationwide.