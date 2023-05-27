'She's my blessing' Morgan County man reunited with woman who rescued him from burning car

On Wednesday, Timothy Gann was driving to his daughters house when his blood sugar began to drop. He eventually passed out and drove into a ditch off Wilhite Road in Falkville.
When he woke up, Marie Powell was banging on his door.
"I seen his car over in the ditch and it was smoking and I seen he was still in the car," Powell said.
Powell said she quickly tried to get him out of his car but he was in pain because part of his legs were burning.
"I put my feet back in the car and she said no sir, you don't understand, you got to get out of this car," Gann said.
After a few attempts, she managed to pull him out of the car.
"She might be little, but she is strong," Gann said.
Powell called 911 and Gann was flown to a nearby hospital. He fortunately only had burns on his legs and was released later that day.
"She's my blessing," Gann said.
Gann credits Powell for saving his life.
"You never know when you're going to meet friends," Powell said.