Sheriff's Office: Person barricaded inside Madison County home, 3 others in custody

UPDATE:
Three people are now in custody.
The person who has the warrant is still inside the home, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
The scene is still active.
PREVIOUS:
The Madison County Sheriff's Office says someone is barricaded inside a home in the area of Old Railroad Bed Road near Creekwood Road and Heritage Brook Drive.
Deputies are on scene as well as SWAT members.
The barricaded person has felony drug warrants, according to the sheriff's office.
They ask you to please avoid the area if you can.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.