Sheriff's Office: husband charged with fatally shooting his estranged wife in Limestone County

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says a Saturday night shooting turned deadly.
It happened in the 14,000 block of Chris Way just after ten.
Deputies say when they got to the scene they learned the victim, Tracie Lynn Allred, was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital by witnesses.
Tracie died at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office.
Her estranged husband 55-year-old Vernon Lee Allred was identified as the offender.
He fled from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies say they located Vernon hiding with the murder weapon a short distance from the scene and took him into custody without incident.
He's charged with capital murder and is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center without bond.
"We wish to express our sincere condolences to the family of Tracie Lynn Allred in this time of loss," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said. "Thank you to the Athens Police Department for their assistance on this case and all the dedicated deputies and investigators who worked quickly to resolve this tragic case of domestic violence."