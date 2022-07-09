Sheriff's Office: Cullman man caught trying to sneak drugs to a Limestone County inmate

A Cullman man landed himself behind bars for trying to sneak drugs to an inmate at the Limestone County Detention Center.
On July 1, Limestone County Corrections Officer Dustin Baucom, received a clothing package for an inmate.
Officer Baucom found suspicious items stitched into the seams of the clothing.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Brandon Laney brought the items into the jail to be given to an inmate.
Upon further inspection and testing, it was discovered that the suspicious items contained heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
Laney is charged with Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd Degree.
He was released from the Limestone County Detention Center on a $5,000 bond.
"I’m proud of the excellent work by Officer Baucom and our entire staff, who work to keep our facility free of drugs and contraband. If you try and bring anything illegal into the jail, we will arrest you." Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.