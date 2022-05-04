Sheriff shares Casey White's violent history across state lines

Long before Casey White escaped from the Lauderdale County jail, he had a spree of violent crimes in Tennessee.
White has been on the Giles County sheriff's radar since 2015, when he tried carjacking innocent people at different rest stops throughout the county, shooting into cars and even injuring one person while fleeing from other crimes in Limestone County.
"It’s very scary that a person like that can be out," says Sheriff Kyle Helton.
Helton has a list of White's charges, and reads, "Attempted carjacking times two, and then also carjacking, theft of property over a thousand dollars, and attempted first degree murder."
All of these charges are for a crime spree that happened while White was running away from Limestone County in December 2015. He initially drove to a rest-stop on I-65 to carjack a trucker, thinking no one would suspect him to be hiding in a massive 18 wheeler.
The Giles County Sheriff's Department has audio of White confessing to the whole incident. White says, "I saw the big truck, jumped up, knocked on the trucker's door. I was going to get him just to drive me."
In the audio tape, White says when that failed, he attacked a woman at the same rest area, shooting into her car and wounding her arm. "I tried to get in, and she locked the door. And I tried to smash it and the gun started going off," says White.
White then heads to a gas station, pulling a gun on a man, stealing his car, and finally leaving Giles County.
"It was some tense moments in the county because we didn't know at that time where he would end up at, whether he would end up at another business or where he would be going," says Helton.
White ended up traveling back to Limestone County where authorities caught him. He stayed in the Limestone County jail, never facing his charges up in Tennessee.
"We still have victims and I'm sure that they want to see justice in the case, in the crimes that he committed here," says Helton.
Sheriff Helton is now asking White to turn himself in before more people get hurt: "He’s a very dangerous person, but you know it could end peacefully if he wanted it to."
He says from that brief interaction back in 2015, it is clear that White is a dangerous man with no remorse for the people he injures. The sheriff says his record since that incident, including the suspected murder of Connie Ridgeway, only makes it clearer that he is a major threat to society.
